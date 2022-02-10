Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the next Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch, revealed during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct. In this title, instead of fighting using tactics, players will defeat enemies in third-person action combat. The release is scheduled for June 24, 2022.

Like Persona 5 Strikers, Hyrule Warriors games or the original Fire Emblem Warriors, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a musou game. Players will take on missions as Byleth, Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and other characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, wielding swords or shooting bows to defeat thousands of enemies. The trailer also features a new world map, where players can plan their moves and undertake new missions.

According to Nintendo, Three Hopes will take place in the same universe as Three Houses, but offer a completely different story for players.

“Join the heroes of Fire Emblem: Three Houses for epic battles in a war-torn Fódlan“, reads the statement from Nintendo.”Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and other characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses make their return to show off their valor in battle“.

“Unleash devastating combos and spectacular special moves in intense real-time combat. Take down hordes of enemies in hand-to-hand combat with Edelgard’s ax or Dimitri’s spear, or target them from a distance with Claude’s bow. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes lands on Nintendo Switch on June 24th. A limited edition of the game will be available from the same date and will include an artbook, a fabric map of the Fódlan, a set of five acrylic figurines and a set of postcards of the characters, as well as the game card“.

Source: Polygon.