Nintendo has released a new trailer dedicated to one of the houses available in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopesarriving on June 24. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to see the members of the Blue Lions of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus. Led by DimitriThe group is composed by Dedue, Mercedes, Ashe, Felix, Annette, Sylvain And Ingrid.

Before leaving you to the video I remind you that if you want to know more about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes you can find a lot of information in our previous article. Good vision.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – Kingdom of Faerghus Trailer

Join the heroes of Fire Emblem: Three Houses for epic battles in a war-torn Fódlan. Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and other characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses make their return to show off their prowess in battle. Unleash devastating combos and spectacular special moves in intense real-time combat. Take down hordes of enemies in hand-to-hand combat with Edelgard’s ax or Dimitri’s spear, or target them from a distance with Claude’s bow. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes lands on Nintendo Switch on June 24th. A limited edition of the game will be available from the same date and will include an artbook, a fabric map of the Fódlan, a set of five acrylic figurines and a set of postcards of the characters, as well as the game card.

Source: Nintendo