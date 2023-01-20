Today is a big day for Fire Emblem fans. Not only at the moment it is already available engagethe new game in the series, but it has been revealed that a manga will adapt the events of this storyand its publication will begin next month.

Kazurou Kyou, mangaka responsible for works like Dead-end-Host, Himedoll!! Y houkago idolwill be in charge of this adaptation. the sleeve of Fire Emblem: Engage will be published in Saikyo Jump, with a prologue scheduled for February 3, 2023. After that, a new chapter will be published every month.

Weekly Shonen Jump+ will publish the first three chapters for free, but after that, each one will only be available for free for three weeks after its initial release. Although Fire Emblem Engage Featuring a male and female version of Alear, the protagonist, the manga will focus on the male hero.

Although the plot of the manga has not been shared, it is very likely that it is similar to what is seen in the game, where the protagonist searches for the twelve Crest Rings to seal the Fallen Dragon once more. Remember, the manga of Fire Emblem: Engage It will begin to be published on February 3, 2023. On related topics, you can check our review of the game here. In the same way, this is our gameplay of the title.

Editor’s Note:

Manga adaptations of games is very common. They are not productions that come out of Japan much, but they are a delight for all fans. Nintendo has done this with Splatoon and The Legends of Zelda, and the results have been positive, so it’ll be interesting to see how Fire Emblem fares this time around.

Via: Nintendo Everything