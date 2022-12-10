With a few tweets released on the official Japanese page of the new Fire Emblem Engageit has been revealed that a costume customization feature will be in the game, as well as support for amiibo.

The personalization function will only appear when we are at Somniel, a place that serves as the main hub of the game and where we will be able to interact with our army or prepare for battles. In this place we will be able to access the accessory shop to create various objects for customization, which can be created using gold and materials. Once an accessory has been created, it will be selectable by the various characters (with some exceptions). The last game in the series where a broadly similar customization was offered was Fire Emblem Fates.

アクセサリー 屋 で で 色々 な を 買っ 買っ 、 ソラネル ソラネル で くつろぐ の の コーディネート を 楽しむ こと も でき ます。#FEエンゲージ pic.twitter.com/LnR8HHgiOK — 『ファイアーエムブレム』総合 (@FireEmblemJP) December 9, 2022

As for the functionality of the amiibothese can be used to unlock not only the costumes of the previous heroes of the series, but also songs of the various ones Fire Emblem to be used in engage.

『ファイアーエム ファイアーエム ブレム』 』は は は は は は は は は は は は に 対応。 の で に が 入手 でき ます。 また ファイアーエム ファイアーエム ブレム」 の の の の を かざす 、 の の 士 が が が が 登場 過去 作 の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の 作 の 作 作 作 作 作 作 作 の の の の の のをゲットすることができます。#FEエンゲージ pic.twitter.com/C0Kp3P5CtE — 『ファイアーエムブレム』総合 (@FireEmblemJP) December 9, 2022

Fire Emblem Engage is coming from January 20, 2023 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. If you missed the recent trailer dedicated to the Expansion Passesyou can retrieve it in the appropriate news.

Source: Official Twitter page Street Siliconera