One of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises is about to make its big return on Switch with Fire Emblem Engage. A new adventure in this saga of strategy games that looks quite promising with each advance. Surely you already had your eye on it if you are a fan of the genre.

Source: Intelligent Systems

Since his departure is very close, we decided to share a text with everything you should know about him. From its release date, to its news in both gameplay and history. So maybe you’ll be even more interested or put it on your radar if you haven’t already.

When does Fire Emblem Engage come out and how much will it cost?

Let’s start with the most important information regarding Fire Emblem Engage. Its release date is next January 20, so there are relatively few days left for you to be able to play it. Of course, pre-sales are already open both in the Nintendo eShop and in physical stores or digital stores such as Amazon.

Now if what interests you is to know the price, the one indicated in different shops is 1399 Mexican pesos. In some places you can find them for a little more or a little less. Our recommendation if you want it digital is that you buy it on Nintendo eShop. Since this way you can receive many gold points that you can later exchange for another game.

Unfortunately the special edition of Fire Emblem Engage You don’t get it very easy in Mexico. But there are publications on the mercadolibre site, where they are giving it up to 3,969 Mexican pesos. So if you’re really interested in her, that could be an option. Just make sure you check the seller’s reputation before doing anything.

What is Engage about?

Fire Emblem Engage will send us to the continent of Elyos where players must find the Emblem Rings. With the help of these items they will face the evil fallen dragon, whose prison has been weakened after 1000 years. So they will have to do what they can to prevent him from returning to wreak havoc.

Source: Intelligent Systems

Engage works as a kind of celebration of the saga. Since players will have the opportunity to fight with protagonists from previous installments. Among these are Marth and Celica, a couple of the most beloved by fans. Not to mention that they are one of the best known, even by those who do not play this franchise.

What new gameplay does Fire Emblem Engage bring?

The gameplay of Fire Emblem Engage It is practically the same as in previous deliveries. The main strands of game time are exploration and combat. As for exploration, this works to give us an idea of ​​the conflicts of the world. Of course, it will also serve to find objects and allies that will help us overcome the battles.

Its combat system is that of a strategy game similar to titles like Triangle Strategy either Mario+Rabbids. Players will need to strategically position their troops to make better use of the terrain and different abilities. If you haven’t played titles of this type, you should know that they can be quite addictive and put your mind to the test.

Of course, another novelty is the system to summon heroes from past deliveries. Doing this will make our characters receive their abilities and have more weapons for each fight. According to its developers, more heroes will arrive in the future with its expansion pass that is sold separately. Has it caught your attention yet?

