Nintendo has released a new, long trailer Of Fire Emblem Engage for Nintendo Switch, for now only in Japanese, which proposes the pleasant task of making the complete overview of the game almost nine minutes long of gameplay and cutscenes. It also released three commercials, also in Japanese, showing other parts of the game.

The launch of Fire Emblem Engage is approaching (it will be available starting January 20, 2023) and Nintendo is providing a lot of information on the game, including videos, images and previews of the specialized press.

As already mentioned, in addition to the trailer, Nintendo has also released three spots, also in Japan, to promote the game. Let’s see them:

If you want more information, read our very recent test of Fire Emblem Engage, in which Christian Colli wrote:

Fire Emblem Engage is having a lot of fun and its eccentric gameplay solutions go well with a satisfactory level of difficulty and an anime aesthetic that could make those hoping for a much more serious story, Three Houses style, turn up their noses. Halfway through the campaign we can tell you that Intelligent Systems has worked more on the gameplay than on the narrative, but we’ll only sum up in a few days, so stay tuned.