Nintendo And intelligent systems have released a gameplay dedicated to the rings, very powerful artifacts that we will use in Fire Emblem Engage. As previously anticipated, in fact, it will be possible to exploit the rings for summon some of the most iconic heroes into battle from the many chapters of the franchise. Not only these will allow us to get a stat boost and new abilities for those who equip them, but it will even be possible fuse the character who equips it with the hero who houses the ring to obtain an even more powerful form capable of defeating any enemy.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that Fire Emblem Engage will be available worldwide on January 20, 2023 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Good vision.

Fire Emblem Engage – Gameplay

Source: Nintendo, Intelligent Systems Street Gematsu