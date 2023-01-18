The new number of Weekly Famitsu releasing in Japan this week features two highly anticipated reviews of two upcoming strategy RPGs. Let’s talk about Fire Emblem Engagecoming worldwide next 20 th Januaryas well as of Dysgaea 7seventh episode of the saga of Nippon Ichi Software expected, at least for the moment, only in Japan January 26th.

Fire Emblem Engage was rated with a score of 36 out of 40. That is, each of the four editors of the magazine gave a score of 9 out of 10.

Regarding Disgae 7 instead, the score is of 32 out of 40: Each of the editors rated the game 8 out of 10.

We remind you that while Fire Emblem Engage will be an exclusive Nintendo SwitchDisgaea 7 in Japan will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu