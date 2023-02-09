Nintendo announced that the second wave of content is available starting today Expansion Passes Of Fire Emblem Engage. All pass holders will therefore be able to face new missions that will allow them to obtain three additional emblems. These are:

Hector the Emblem of the Force

the Emblem of the Force Soren the Emblem of Wisdom

the Emblem of Wisdom Camillathe Emblem of Revelation

But that’s not all. The software house has in fact anticipated what we will find in the next waves of content. The package 3 will add Chrom and Daraenthe Emblems of Bonds, e Veronica, Emblem of Heroes. The package 4 instead it will introduce an additional story, The Evil Chapter, which will see Alear’s group helping a group of unreleased characters. Both packages will be available by the end of 2023.

We leave you now with a new series of images dedicated to the Expansion Pass of Fire Emblem Engagereminding you that the title is currently available on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo