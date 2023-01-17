Fire Emblem Engage is getting closer and to while away the wait we can enjoy a series of artwork shared by Mika Pikazo, the game’s main character designer. Pikazo has posted on Twitter a whole series of images representing the heroes of the game.

You can see the gallery of characters below. In order, the characters shown are:

Timerra

Alfred

Ivy

diamond

Queen Lumera

Vanders

Zephia

alcryst

hortensia

Fogado

Mika Pikazo he has previously drawn VTubers Hakos Baelz, Kaguya Luna and Pinky Pop Hepburn. Pikazo is also known for the character Sei Shounagon in the mobile game Fate/Grand Order and the light novel series Apocalypse Witch.

We also remind you that a series of spoilers dedicated to the game are currently in circulation: if you are waiting for Fire Emblem Engage, be careful when looking for information on social networks.

Finally, we leave you with our tried and tested Fire Emblem Engage, obviously devoid of narrative spoilers.