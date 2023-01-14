Fire Emblem Engage is the protagonist of a new gameplay videos published by NintendoLife, detailing a strategic combat within the Nintendo Switch exclusive game, awaiting its release scheduled for next week.

It is a matter of a few minutes of gameplay recorded live from Nintendo Switch, right from the site in question, which allows you to see some of the dynamics of the game more precisely.

Fire Emblem Engage is another installment in the main series of fantasy strategy games of Nintendo, therefore the structure follows the classic one of Fire Emblem.

So let’s see the team of Zion and Marth fight against a group of enemies within a setting characterized by different scenario elements. In this way we can see the unit movement system on the map, which depends on the characteristics of each individual fighter and the surrounding scenario, and the turn-based combat system that has characterized the series for years.

In this case, some new features have been introduced relating to the specific skills of the characters and their application, as well as some new elements in party management, which always represents one of the pillars of Fire Emblem gameplay.

Fire Emblem Engage is now imminent, with the release set for January 20, 2023you can get to know him better by reading our tried and tested new strategy for Switch, published a few days ago.