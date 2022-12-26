Fire Emblem Engage it is shown with a long trailer Japanese that there introduces to the mechanics and structure of the game, coming up Nintendo Switch in less than four weeks: the release date is set for January 20, 2023.

Announced last September, Fire Emblem Engage is the new chapter of the famous Nintendo series, set a thousand years after a terrible war in which four kingdoms have joined forces to overthrow the powerful Evil Dragon and thus save the world from destruction.

However, that threat is about to return, and so we will have to take on the role of a Divine Dragon, Summon Fire Emblem’s greatest heroesfind the emblem rings scattered around the world and use their energy to restore peace to the continent of Elyos.

Although in Japanese, the video presents in detail the mechanics that characterize the solid turn-based combat system of the series, enriched in this case by the presence of some novelties and various unpublished characters.

We talked about this and other aspects of the experience in our special dedicated to Fire Emblem Engage.