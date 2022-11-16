Nintendo has released a new trailer dedicated to the story of the highly anticipated Fire Emblem Engagewhich will arrive worldwide in January.

As previously anticipated in this new chapter of the franchise we will take on the role of Alear, the Divine Dragon, who will awaken after a thousand-year sleep. The protagonist will have to find a way to prevent the Evil Dragon from awakeningwith which the peoples of the world of Elyos they fought before his sleep. To do it will be able to count on the power of the rings, particular artifacts with the ability to summon some of the most iconic heroes of the entire franchise into battle. But will she succeed in his intent?

We can only find out by playing Fire Emblem Engagewhich I remind you will be available from the next January 20, 2023 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the new trailer together!

Fire Emblem Engage – The Awakening of the Divine Dragon

