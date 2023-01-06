The channel YouTube Japanese of Nintendo brings us today a brand new trailer of Fire Emblem Engagethe new entry in the RPG series coming to Nintendo Switch from this 20 th January worldwide. In addition to the trailer, three commercials of the game for the Japanese territory were also released on the web.

If you missed the details for customizable costumes and amiibo features, you can retrieve them in the appropriate news. If, on the other hand, you are at the first approach to the series Fire Emblemthen you can check out the recent trailer which introduces the basics of the franchise to newbies.

The battle for Elyos begins

Every thousand years, legendary heroes called emblems imbue the one with the 12 emblem rings with extraordinary power. As the ritual approaches, Alear, the Dragon God of prophecy, awakens to collect the rings and bring peace to the continent.

However, the Evil Dragon Sombron, archenemy of the Divine Dragon, pursues his nefarious goals and wants to take possession of the rings in turn. Only Alear and those who remain loyal to the Dragon God stand against Sombron to prevent the total destruction of the continent…

The wheel turns

Command the army of the Dragon God and face enemies in turn-based strategic battles on the continent of Elyos. Prepare your attacks carefully, evaluating each individual hero’s moves and weapons. Only in this way will you lead your troops to victory!

Every battle is different and requires different strategies and tactics. Make use of the terrain, location and unique abilities of your heroes to defeat the enemy on the battlefield grid.

The heroes of legend!

Collect emblem rings and use them in battle to summon legendary heroes known as emblems. Each of them has specific skills and weapons, but you can also join them to become even stronger.

Award emblem rings to your heroes so they receive the power of emblems and manage to turn the tide of battle! Heroes can also bond with emblems, which allow them access to more abilities as they grow stronger.

Al Somniel!

Between battles, your home is the Somniel, a place where you can interact with your allies and engage in all kinds of activities. It’s the perfect place to gather your troops before setting off on your next mission.

Use the bulletin board to invest in nearby kingdoms for rewards, buy items at the shop or go to the cafeteria to meet your hero friends. You can also interact with emblems gathered in the emblem room and acquire new skills.