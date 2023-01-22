Fire Emblem Engage debuted in first place in the standings UKalthough the sales of the game confirm a 31% decrease compared to Three Houses: revealed Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz.

Anticipating as has become tradition the top 10 complete, which will arrive tomorrow, Dring explained that the results obtained by Fire Emblem Engage, received with positive votes by the press, fall within a negative trend for Nintendo Switch in the UK.

Over the last twelve months, in fact, it seems that only Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with their over 10 million copies sold at launch, have escaped this trend, which for the moment does not have a precise explanation. Does it only concern the retail market?

Christopher Dring hastened to underline how this phenomenon is not exclusive to Nintendo Switch, on the contrary it concerns all platforms: it seems that for some time only the major productions have the strength to total certain numbers.

The “second tier” games, if we want to define them that way, instead they struggle: a situation that will inevitably end up exacerbating the gap between the various projects even more.