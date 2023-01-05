Today the new press previews went online for Fire Emblem Engage and as a result, new gameplay footage has also arrived. We offer you in the player below the video made by the Game Informer editorial staff with over 10 minutes of gameplay.

The movie therefore offers us a taste of the strategic combat of the game, but also the exploration in the city, dialogues with secondary characters and even some extra activities, such as a mini-game based on squats.

Obviously if you haven’t done it yet, we suggest you read our tried and tested Fire Emblem Engage made by Christian Colli which states:

“Fire Emblem Engage is having a lot of fun and its eccentric gameplay solutions go well with a satisfactory level of difficulty and an anime aesthetic that could make those hoping for a much more serious story, Three Houses style, turn up their noses. Halfway through the campaign we can tell you that Intelligent Systems has worked more on the gameplay than on the narrative, but we’ll only draw the conclusions in a few days, so stay tuned.”

We remind you that Fire Emblem Engage will be available on Nintendo Switch starting from January 20, 2023.