Fire Emblem Engage features one of the main characters of the cast with the trailer dedicated to Louisthe armored spearman who seems to be able to provide considerable support in battle, given the power that characterizes his attacks but also his level of defense.

In the new presentation trailer we therefore see a quick introduction to Louis, a short-range fighter who attacks with mighty shots of launches but which is also able to absorb attacks without taking major damage, considering the large armor he wears and the huge shield of protection.

Of course, in addition to his battle skills, Louis will also have his own role specific in the course of the events of the game in more purely narrative terms, as is usually the case with the Intelligent Systems series and its frequent relationships between the characters of the cast.

Fire Emblem Engage was announced last month during Nintendo Direct with a Nintendo Switch release date set for January 20, 2023 and we talked about it in more depth in the special of discovery on the new exclusive Nintendo.