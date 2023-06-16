Great news for fans of Fire Emblem! Nintendo has announced through its official YouTube account that the classic Game Boy Advance game, Fire Emblemwill arrive soon to your subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

This exciting announcement has generated expectations among players, as they will be able to relive or enjoy for the first time this acclaimed installment of the famous strategy franchise. Fire Emblem for Game Boy Advance is renowned for its challenging gameplay, captivating story, and memorable characters.

subscription service Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers users access to a wide variety of classic games from NES and Super NES, plus added benefits like online play, cloud save data, and more. With the addition of Fire Emblemthe game catalog is further enriched, giving subscribers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the tactical and adventure-filled universe of this iconic series.

The game will be available on the platform from June 23.

Via: Nintendo of America