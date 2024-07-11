Home page World

The Neverland Ranch of the late pop star Michael Jackson was threatened by a devastating forest fire. But the danger is not over yet.

Santa Ynez Valley – Devastating forest fires are currently raging in the state of California in the USA. The “Lake Fire” is the second largest forest fire in the state since the beginning of the year. According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, almost 30,000 hectares have been burned in Santa Barbara County. So far, the fire has primarily destroyed grassland and forest areas. But at times the flames also threatened the Neverland Ranch of the late pop icon Michael Jackson.

Neverland Ranch threatened by forest fire: firefighting aircraft in action

The “Lake Fire” has been raging since Friday evening (July 5) – but there seems to be no end in sight. Emergency services are in constant use, the ministry announced on Wednesday (July 10) in a notice Hundreds of helpers and 28 helicopters as well as numerous firefighting planes are battling the flames. Only 16 percent of the fire has been contained so far.

The cause of the forest fire is still unclear and is currently being investigated. How CBSNews reported, Southern California is suffering from an extreme heat wave. Gusts of wind are also making firefighting more difficult. Vacationers in Greece must also be prepared for forest fires.

So far, four firefighters have been injured in Santa Barbara County and four buildings have been damaged by the flames. Hundreds of people have already had to be evacuated. Almost 600 buildings are currently threatened by the forest fire, including, at times, Michael Jackson’s famous Neverland Ranch.

Wildfires in Southern California: Flames reach Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch

How The Independent reported, the authorities had already evacuated an area on Sunday (July 7), which also includes the King of Pop’s property. Dozens of firefighters, fire engines and a firefighting aircraft were deployed, a spokesman for the local fire department told the tabloid magazine TMZA school was also temporarily threatened by the forest fire.

What is Neverland Ranch? In 1988, Michael Jackson bought the Neverland Ranch for around $17 million. The 2,700-hectare estate belonged to the singer until his death in 2009. The ranch is located in Los Olivos, about 65 kilometers from Santa Barbara. During the singer’s lifetime, the villa was almost transformed into an amusement park with carousels, a zoo and a cinema. In 2022, billionaire Ron Burkle bought the property for $22 million. The property is now called Sycamore Valley Ranch.

As the magazine further reported, the flames reached the property on Tuesday (July 9). However, the emergency services were able to prevent anything worse from happening. The damage to the extensive grounds is currently being assessed. However, no major damage has been caused. Even though Michael Jackson’s property was largely spared from the flames, the danger remains. The “Lake Fire” has not yet been extinguished.

In recent years, forest fires have repeatedly threatened areas in California. (cheese)