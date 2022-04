Fire Dragon Fist Master Xiao-Meithe retro kung-fu action game developed by PiXELwill be released in Japan on Nintendo Switch Street eShop from May 19.

With music created by Norio Nakagatalegendary composer of Namcoand with deliberately limited colors and resolution, Fire Dragon Fist Master Xiao-Mei it’s a nostalgic dip into the era 16-bit.

Source: PiXEL Street Gematsu