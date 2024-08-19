El Paso.- Eight apartments were damaged and 16 adults and four children were displaced early Monday morning, August 19, after an apartment complex in East El Paso caught fire, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The Fire Department said units responded to reports of heavy smoke at the Celina Plaza Apartments in the 8500 block of Viscount around midnight. It took authorities about 18 minutes to extinguish the fire, and eight apartments were affected. The Fire Department said 16 adults and four children were displaced by the fire.

The Fire Department said no injuries were reported and that the Red Cross is assisting those displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

[email protected]