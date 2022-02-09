Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Urban truck catches fire in the Agrarista neighborhood of the city of Culiacán during the early hours of this Wednesday, February 9. So far, the cause of the unit’s accident is unknown.

The fire was controlled by the fire department before the fire spread through the vehicles that were parked around the truck, which was devoured by the intense flames that engulfed it.

The incident occurred on Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez y del Río street in the aforementioned neighborhood.

The emergency bodies of the Sinaloa capital only reported material losses.

