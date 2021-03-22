The Cox’s Bazar refugee camp, located in southern Bangladesh, suffered the ravages of a raging fire during the afternoon of Monday, March 22. UNHCR Bangladesh, together with the country’s authorities and other agencies, are responding to the contingency. According to witnesses and officials, the flames leave several fatalities and have destroyed thousands of homes.

The fire, which started around 3:20 pm local time (9:20 GMT), broke out in the camp located in the Balukhali area, Cox’s Bazar district, southern Bangladesh. Witnesses and officials quoted by the Reuters news agency say that several people have died from the flames.

“A fire has broken out in the Rohingya camp. Fire services, rescue and response teams are on the scene trying to control the fire and prevent further spread,” said Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the UNHCR office in Bangladesh.

A fire has broken out in the #Rohingya camps. Fire services, RRRC, rescue & response teams are at the scene trying to control the fire & prevent further spread. Humanitarian partners have mobilized hundreds of volunteers w equipment to combat the fire & support those affected pic.twitter.com/gEXfmDdEoj – UNHCR in Bangladesh (@UNHCR_BGD) March 22, 2021

Donovan added that the fire affected “homes, health centers, distribution points and other camp facilities.”

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, spoke about the situation through the social network Twitter. “Closely following the dramatic developments in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, government, UN and NGO response teams are doing everything possible to stop the fire and limit the damage,” their message reads.

Following closely the dramatic developments in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh – government, UN and NGO response teams are doing their best to stop the fire and limit damages. https://t.co/kns6bkBT69 – Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 22, 2021

Rafiqul Islam, a spokesman for the Cox’s Bazar police, reported that the flames “reached a vast area of ​​the camp.”

After several hours of work to douse the flames, the Bangladesh Red Crescent organization reported that the fire had been brought under control. In a message he expresses that they keep working to identify damages and possible victims.

“The fire was finally brought under control in the camps after destroying a large area of ​​shelters and facilities. The reports of victims are being verified ”, reads the message that includes a video on the situation.

Fire Incident finally coming under control in the camps after destroying a large area of ​​shelters and facilities. Reports of casualties are being verified. Here is a video clip of our response at the ground. pic.twitter.com/nFhgfSs54B – Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) (@ BDRCS1) March 22, 2021

Rohingya refugees fear new fires

According to Onno Van Manen, director of Save the Children in Bangladesh, the risk of fires in densely populated refugee camps is high. According to his vision, the fire registered on March 22 is the largest at the moment.

This would be the second fire to hit the camp in 2021. In January, a fire of similar size destroyed homes, leaving at least 3,500 refugees homeless. At that time no victims were reported.

Fire in a Balukhali refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on March 22, 2021 © Courtesy Rohingya Right Team / Md Arakani / Reuters

According to the Reuters news agency, more than a million Rohingya are living in refugee camps in southern Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar.

The migratory movement of the Muslim ethnic group began in 2017 as a safeguard against the offensive led by the Myanmar Army (whose majority religion is Buddhism) to persecute members of this community, an attack described by researchers from the UN as a genocidal act.

According to the British channel BBC, the action of the Myanmar authorities has corresponded to an intention to reduce the alleged attacks by the Rohingya rebel group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Ass for its acronym in English) in the Arakan area, located in the West Coast. Myanmar’s ruling military junta, whose rise came after the February 1 coup, removed this group from the list of terrorist movements.

The fire comes as the Bangladeshi authorities carry out a controversial move to relocate some 100,000 Rohingya to the remote island of Bhasan Char with the aim of decongesting the camps. This process began in December 2020 with the sending of the first refugees, which currently number 12,400, according to the EFE news agency.

With EFE and Reuters