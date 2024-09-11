Ciudad Juarez.- Two rooms that were used as storage were destroyed by fire; the incident occurred this afternoon in a property located on Cuicuilco and Corindon streets, in the Libertad neighborhood.

Fire Department officials reported that the fire started in one of the two rooms used as a warehouse, where the owners stored sheet metal and wood.

The cause of the fire is presumed to have been a short circuit, but it will be up to specialists to determine the real causes of the conflagration in which no injuries were reported, only material losses.

A fire extinguisher and two fire trucks were called to the scene and used to put out the fire.

Before the firefighters arrived, it was the neighbors who tried to put out the flames with buckets of water and garden hoses.