Ciudad Juárez— A group of police officers and a team of firefighters worked early this morning to extinguish the fire that consumed a vehicle parked outside a house in the Granjas de Chapultepec neighborhood, reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

At 2:00 a.m., emergency services responded to Pavo Real and Nicolás Hermosillo streets, where neighbors reported that a car was burning.

The fire caused total damage to a brown 2000 Ford Escort, said Fire Department Lieutenant Garcia, who said the cause of the fire had not been determined.