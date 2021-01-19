Fire destroys UNICEF schools in Rohingya camps, Bangladesh

Four schools belonging to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the children of Rohingya refugees in camps in Bangladesh were destroyed in a massive fire, officials said.

It is not clear who might attack schools that were empty at the time, but the security situation in the camps housing nearly a million people has worsened in recent months.

Last week, a fire believed to have erupted from a gas stove destroyed hundreds of bamboo huts in a camp, leaving thousands of displaced Myanmar refugees homeless.

Bangladesh Refugee Commissioner Ridwan Hayat stated that he believed the recent fire was not deliberate and that the schools are made of flimsy and flammable materials.

“We have opened an investigation. But we think it was an accident. These centers are not permanent structures,” he said.

But UNICEF stated on Twitter that the accident was an arson, and indicated that it is “working with partners to assess the damage caused by the attack and accelerate the rebuilding of these learning centers.”

UNICEF operates about 2,500 educational centers in 34 refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district in southeast Bangladesh.

Schools hosted about 240,000 Rohingya children before the epidemic.

Schools have been closed for months due to measures to combat the spread of the new Corona virus, but they are expected to reopen again from next month.