Ciudad Juárez— This morning a fire destroyed stalls at the Luis Donaldo Colosio market, prompting the mobilization of two teams of firefighters and municipal police.

The fire consumed the merchandise of the stalls of an island of the popular market located on Zafra and Miguel De la Madrid streets in the Universidad neighborhood, south of the city.

Two tanker trucks arrived at the scene and firefighters are using tools to smash the padlocks on the metal doors of the stalls.

Residents began to arrive at the site and are working to support the firefighters.