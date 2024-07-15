Flames started in the early hours of the morning and spread quickly, according to firefighters; cause is still under investigation

A fire destroyed part of the Popular Shopping Mallin Cuiabá (MT), in the early hours of this Monday (15.Jul.2024). The flames started around 2 am and took over the building in about 30 minutes. There was a large amount of flammable materials on site, according to the Fire Department from Mato Grosso.

Due to the intensity of the flames, the structure of the shopping mall collapsed. The causes of the fire are still under investigation. There were no casualties.

Watch (2min15s):

According to the Fire Department, four water tanker trucks, two pickup trucks and one ladder truck were sent to fight the flames. All personnel from Cuiabá and the neighboring city of Várzea Grande were called in.

The Shopping Popular was created in 1995 bringing together street vendors and street vendors. According to the Cuiabá City HallToday, more than 600 families work there. It is the main source of income for more than 3,000 people.

The building was not insured.”The Shopping Popular has all the documentation in order, including the Fire Department Permit. Unfortunately, we were unable to insure the structure of the 600 stores, as no insurance company accepted it.”, said the president of the Popular Shopping Street Vendors Association, Misael Galvão, in note from the city hall of Cuiabá.

The Shopping Popular organization made a statement. It said that the “material damage is significant” is that “faces one of the biggest challenges of its trajectory”.