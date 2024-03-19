Home page World

From: John Welte

The pizzeria in San Felice del Benaco burned down completely. © Luca Vezzola/Facebook

A fire has destroyed a popular pizzeria in San Felice del Benaco on Lake Garda. There are many hotels in this town with unique views of the lake.

Gardola – Lake Garda in northern Italy is one of the most popular travel destinations for German-speaking tourists. Nowhere else are palm beaches and la dolce vita as close to the Brenner Pass as here. One of the popular holiday resorts there is the village of San Felice del Benaco on the southwest bank near Salò. There are many hotels here with pools and magnificent views of the lake.

The village of San Felice del Benaco is a popular holiday destination. There was a fire here. © xbrchx via imago-images.de

One of the popular addresses for dinner on site is the pizzeria “Villa del Sole” in the aparthotel complex of the same name right on the bank. Around 9 p.m. there were loud bangs primabrescia.it Suddenly flames came out of the restaurant, and a very high cloud of smoke immediately rose that could be seen for miles.

A huge cloud of smoke could be seen over the entire southern lake

The emergency services were immediately alerted and six fire brigade teams from Salò, Cunettone, Desenzano and Brescia as well as an ambulance arrived on site and extinguished the fire.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, so there were no injuries. However, the damage to the facility is extensive and also affects the reception of the residence and a bungalow. The cause of fire is not discovered yet.

Shortly before the season opens: Fire comes at an absolutely inopportune time

However, arson has already been ruled out. In any case, the local police will evaluate the community's video surveillance footage, whose cameras are aimed directly at the entrance to the accommodation. The timing of the fire was extremely bad for the restaurant; the season opening is coming up at Easter. The employees were on site on Monday afternoon to do everything they could to ensure that at least the residential complex could reopen at Easter.

In recent weeks, several rock falls on Lake Garda have made headlines. In addition, last year's low water has long been history and the lake is full again. And a bear also made a name for itself in the region.