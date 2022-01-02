A fire broke out this Sunday morning inside the South African Parliament complex in Cape Town, destroying part of the building’s structure. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but a suspect has been questioned about the incident.

“I can confirm that a 51-year-old man was detained for questioning about the fire in Parliament,” said police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

Authorities believe the fire started in the oldest building on the site (the “Old Assembly”), which was completed in 1884, and then spread through the section that houses the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, where the fire still stands. active.

According to Jermaine Carelse, a spokesman for Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue service, emergency teams were notified of the fire at around 6 am (local time; 1 am in Brasília).

An initial contingent of 36 firefighters had to call for backup after hours of unsuccessful attempts to extinguish the fire. Later, around 70 troops were deployed.

The country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, visited the site to assess the damage.

“It’s a devastating and terrifying event, particularly after giving the ‘arch’ (South Africans’ affectionate nickname for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu) what I would call the best farewell possible yesterday,” the president said, referring to the State funeral held on Saturday due to Tutu’s death on December 26th.

Cape Town City Hall Security Officer Jean-Pierre Smith said “the entire (Parliament) building was heavily damaged by smoke and water.”

The roof of the older section of the building “collapsed,” Smith confirmed, and the fire also destroyed the third floor, including the offices.