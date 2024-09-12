Ciudad Juárez— A fire destroyed a house in the Revolución Mexicana neighborhood this morning, a disaster that mobilized police officers and two teams from the Fire Department.

At 5:00 a.m., residents of General Gilberto Limón and General Eugenio Aguirre streets reported to the 911 emergency number that a house was on fire and units from the Western District police were sent to investigate.

The agents confirmed the fire and called for help from the Fire Department, who arrived on board fire extinguishing machines 23 and 24, as well as a tanker.

A fire department lieutenant said the fire could have been caused by poor electrical installation and that no one was injured, only significant material damage.