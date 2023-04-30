A family lost everything after their home in Ébano, San Luis Potosí, caught fire, in addition to which two men ended up with serious burns

Two men with severe burns and total loss of a homewas the balance of a fireor registered in the municipality of Ebony, San Luis Potosi.

The events were recorded at 03:00 this Sunday, in the private Graciano Sánchez, of the Oil Colony, where the fire was reported in a house.

Three units and five elements of the Ébano Fire Department, San Luis Potosí, Civil Protection and Cruz Ámbar were mobilized to the place, who, in the company of neighbors, put out the fire.

According to the corporation, two people ended up with multiple burnsBesides that the house was a total loss.

Local media detailed that the injured were a man of approximately 60 years, with second and third degree burns, and a 15-year-old teenager, who only suffered burns on one foot. See also A fire caused by a riot leaves 51 dead in a Colombian prison

Both were transferred to a hospital in the municipality, where they are being treated and their state of health is unknown so far.

It should be noted that, in social networks, family neighbors who lost their home due to the fire are collecting aid for those affected who lost everything.

They shared that a pantry, money, clothes for a 2-year-old girl, clothes and shoes for a 15-year-old boy are required, also for women in size 32 and for men in size 30.