Ensenada, Mexico.- More than 660 hectares of the Guadalupe Valley, in Ensenada, Baja California, were affected by a forest fire that began last weekend, according to the Municipal Presidency of Ensenada.

“Fortunately, there have been no human losses, and with regard to infrastructure, damage was recorded to electric power poles of the Federal Electricity Commission,” Mayor Armando Ayala Robles reported in a statement.

As of this Monday, June 24, 25 percent of the fire has already been controlled and only 20 percent has been eliminated, due to the high temperatures and wind gusts of 30 kilometers per hour that prevail on the Wine Route.

Almost 60 people work in the area, including municipal firefighters and personnel from the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and volunteers.

The most recent report establishes that the fire mainly affected vegetation called chaparral and grassland, he stated.

The Mayor recalled that on Saturday night personnel from the Municipal Civil Protection Coordination successfully rescued five people in the vicinity of Rancho Baloyan.

Personnel from San Antonio de las Minas and Tecate, as well as from the State Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development, State Civil Protection, volunteers from El Porvenir and technicians from the Federal Electricity Commission, have also gone to the area.

Likewise, seven light units from different departments, three fire trucks, ten water pipes and an ambulance arrived.