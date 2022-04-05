Truck driver Jos Lambregts from Bergen op Zoom wondered whether he had done the right thing by jumping out of his burning truck. His life was so badly destroyed by the arson. That is what his sister Annemieke Jonkers said in a poignant victim statement today in the court in Arnhem.

That court will hear today and tomorrow the attempted murder of truck driver Jos Lambregts from Vriezenveen. Today the alleged client Abdul Wahid D. (53) from The Hague and recruiter Dilano R. (45) from Dordrecht were on trial. D. heard the Public Prosecution Service today demand 14 years in prison against him. According to justice, R. should go to prison for 12 years. R. arranged for two men to carry out the crime: B. (51) from Delft and T. (46) from The Hague. They will be on trial tomorrow.

In the night of 19 to 20 August 2020, B. and T. set fire to an MM Transport truck in Doesburg, a truck in which Lambregts was sleeping. He was seriously injured and has not yet recovered. The question is whether he will ever be able to drive a truck again, his greatest wish. See also North Korea fires projectiles into the sea