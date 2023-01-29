The Fire Department released the Sambódromo in Rio de Janeiro for technical tests this weekend, but banned restaurants from the food court, informed Rio City Hall this Saturday, the 28th, hours after the samba walkway underwent an inspection and having the technical tests vetoed because of defects in the hydrants.

A new inspection was carried out in the afternoon, with a view to specifically releasing the Sambódromo track for carrying out the technical tests. “After analyzing the points evaluated as pending in yesterday’s inspection, and investigating the solution of all the problems pointed out, the CBMERJ (Rio Fire Department) issued a document specifically releasing the tests for Saturday and Sunday,” said the CBMERJ in a note. .

Two local restaurants, however, were without authorization and were closed – and cannot be opened until the document is regularized.

The release of the Sambódromo for the 2023 Carnival parades still depends on the publication of the extension of the Term of Adjustment of Conduct (TAC) and a new inspection by the Fire Department, the agency said. “After the publication of the TAC, which should happen by Tuesday, the 31st, the firefighters will schedule a new inspection aimed at evaluating the release of the samba apotheosis for the parades”, explained the CBMERJ.