How strong. ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ He is experiencing his first night of sentencing after the repechage stage. Let us remember that Beatriz Martínez ‘La Herbolaria’ and Mayra Goñi did not manage to return to the competition. Meanwhile, the other participants joined the finalists to continue the fight to be the next great chef and succeed Natalia Salas. In this episode, Leslie Stewart showed her joy at knowing that her partner Christian ‘Loco’ Wagner returned to the set, so they merged into a tight hug that ended in a kiss.

“In this euphoric burst of emotion, this spontaneous hug and kiss arose with great care,” Christian said. For her part, Leslie Stewart decided to clarify: “It’s just friendship, don’t get excited.”

