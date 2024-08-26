Sharjah Civil Defence teams controlled a fire that broke out in four plastic flower warehouses, without any injuries.

Sharjah Civil Defence Authority confirmed that a report was received at 7:50 am yesterday, stating that a fire broke out in four plastic flower warehouses. The relevant fire stations were immediately notified, and they arrived within four minutes.

The Authority’s specialized team found that the fire broke out in the warehouses, and the work teams immediately began their work to contain the fire, and it was controlled within a few minutes, without any injuries, so the cooling process began, and the site was handed over to the competent authorities to determine the causes of the fire.