Sharjah Civil Defence teams succeeded in controlling a fire that broke out in 4 plastic flower warehouses, without any injuries.

Sharjah Civil Defence Authority confirmed that a report was received at 7:50 am today, stating that a fire broke out in 4 plastic flower warehouses. The relevant fire stations were immediately notified and arrived within 4 minutes.

The work teams immediately began their work to contain the fire, and it was controlled within a few minutes, without any injuries. The cooling process began, and the site was handed over to the competent authorities to determine the causes of the fire.