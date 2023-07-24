At least eighteen towns on the Greek island of Corfu, in the ionian seahave had to be evacuated this morning, as well as seven others from the euboea islanddue to large fires, while firefighters continue to fight for the seventh day against the flames in the rhodes island.

Although the fire that forced an evacuation over the weekend in Rhodes Some 19,000 people, including 6,000 tourists, appeared to be in remission this morning, strong winds reignited the flames that have already reached the town of Asklipius in the south of the island, where several houses were burned.

Many international travel agencies have canceled flights to the island, which is a strong blow to the economy of Rhodeswhose main engine is tourism.

The flames also threaten the towns of Gennadi and Vati, that have already been evacuated. Some 270 firefighters operate in the area with 55 vehicles, 8 planes and 10 tanker helicopters.

The fire has burned more than 5,000 hectares of virgin forest and animals, as well as houses and some hotels on the island.

In several videos posted on social media by residents of Rhodes dozens of dead deer can be seen on the side of regional roads on the island, while experts speak of an “unprecedented natural catastrophe”.

According to the British government, in Rhodes There are between 7,000 and 10,000 tourists from that country at the moment, although only about twenty have requested to be evacuated.

The Czech government, which speaks of “several thousand” tourists from that Central European country on the island, is preparing to send two large transport planes in case of need to evacuate its compatriots.

Big fires in Corfu and Euboea

In the corfu islandlocated in the northwest of the country, 18 towns and some 2,500 people had to be evacuated last night due to a large fire that threatens the north of the island.

There, some 60 firefighters, with 21 vehicles, 2 helicopters and 2 tanker planes are fighting to contain the fire.

So far no tourist areas have had to be evacuated, as fire burns on mount pantokrator and so far it has not spread to the north coast of the island.

The mayor of the northern municipality of the island, Yorgos Maximaris, assured that the fire it was provoked, since it was declared simultaneously in several different points.

while, in Euboeanortheast of Athens, another big fire is out of control around the coastal town of Karisto.

Until now seven towns have been evacuatedwhile the fire is difficult to contain since strong winds blow in the area.

Thousands of tourists have been evacuated. Photo: EFE

More than 100 firefighters with 32 vehicles, 3 planes and 2 tanker helicopters fight for contain the flames.

Another hundred troops are also fighting a fourth fire on the Peloponnese peninsula, near the town of Aegius, that forced yesterday to evacuate several nearby towns and interrupt traffic on local roads.

Greece has been experiencing a wave of extreme heat for days that yesterday led the thermometers to mark 46.4 degrees in the city ​​of Gythio, in the Peloponnese, the highest temperature ever recorded in the country.

Although this Monday the temperatures will drop a bit throughout Greeceforecasters expect them to rise again throughout the week.