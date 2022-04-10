Los Mochis, Sinaloa. About 6 thousand bales of corn, as well as a truck and a trailer, were completely consumed by the flames this Saturday afternoon in Ahome, Sinaloa.

The events were recorded shortly before 4:00 p.m., in a ranch located in the vicinity of Tabelojeca, belonging to the Heriberto Valdez Romero syndicate, better known as El Guayabo.

It was reported that local workers were loading a trailer when the pasture began to catch fire. In a short time the flames intensified and reached both the trailer and a van that was on the side, which were burned by the fire.

Fire consumes thousands of bales on a ranch in Ahome, Sinaloa | Photo: Courtesy

Read more: Driver causes two crashes and flees on foot in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were in charge of extinguishing the flames and cooling the pasture to prevent the fire from spreading and resulting in greater damage. No injuries were reported.