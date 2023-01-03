Irapuato, Guanajuato.- J. Cruz Isabel Flores Vallejo lost everything the patrimony of him and his family on December 31 in the April 22 street, from the colony Che Guevaraa fireworks toy fell into his cardboard and wood living room and started a fire that ended everything even his 22-year-old son was on the verge of losing his life.

J. Cruz and his neighbors began to request support to make the reconstruction home is possible a little faster because they alone know that it would not be easy They toured houses in neighboring neighborhoods and began to request support for this cause.

In case you want to support the Flores family, you can contact 462-150-0560

Neighbors of the neighborhood expressed their indignation Given what happened, as they reported, it is common in the area for unsupervised young people or children to burn fireworks, with which, on more than one occasion, they have caused fires and damage to vehicles.

“We were not there, my son was in the back room, the good part of the bad is that there were no human losses, the material I hope that one day we can recover it, but all togethereveryone is fine”, said J. Cruz.

J. Cruz Isabel Flores Vallejo lost everything in a fire. Photo: networks.

He explained that who was at risk of dying at the time of the fire was your son who was in the back of the house and was left trapped by fire on the property.

“My son came out and the fire was already covering the entire entrance, he had to remove all the things that were between what had caught fire and his room, suffered some burns for that reason, later I dialed saying the fire had taken him by surprise in the house, he was trapped and he told me that he was probably going to die.”

On the phone, J. Cruz asked his 22-year-old son to remain calm and look for something with which he could cover himself and try to get outthe young man found a blanket to which he poured water to cover himself with it and go out into the flames.

“When he was outside we even joked, we lost everything, but I couldn’t get sad or cry if my son was out and alive”

The fire consumed everything, including the family’s savings. Photo: networks.

The two daughters of J. Cruz are working women and at the end of 2022 they joined their bonuses and savings for now change the structures of wood and sheet that made up the marriage room and thus give them a better quality of life, unfortunately all the money was burned.

With the fire, her furniture, clothes and gifts for her little granddaughter were burned, J. Cruz welcomed the new year by cleaning up the rubble to which what was once his home was reduced and two days later he continues with the count of the damages.

