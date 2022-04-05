Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Material damage resulted from the strong fire that consumed a wooden house on a street in the Azteca neighborhood in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, on Monday night.

This fire started shortly before 9:00 p.m., on Venustiano Carranza street, between Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz and López Mateos.

The site was attended by elements of the Mazatlan Volunteer Fire Department in two anti-fire machines, in addition to elements of Municipal Civil Protection.

Fire consumes a wooden house in Mazatlan, Sinaloa | Photo: Roman Ruelas/ Debate

Firefighters doused the flames with water jets, although the fire had already caused severe damage to the site. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.