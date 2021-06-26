Rescue teams continued to work this Saturday on the collapse of an apartment building in Surfside, Miami, While a “big” fire amid the rubble made it difficult to search for survivors, authorities said.

“We have found a very large fire and we are trying to put it out to continue with the search, the fire is still alive,” said Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County at a press conference.

According to the official, “the numbers” of fatalities and missing persons have not changed so far: they are four and 159, respectively. And the search for survivors does not stop.

At the press conference, where also there was the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, it was reported that rescue crews “did not stop clearing debris to search for people” throughout the night.

“This has been gigantic for us, we are moving in rescue operations to continue with the search,” said the mayor, saying that modern technology such as infrared lights and sound detection devices are used to locate survivors.

It was also confirmed that the operators did a drainage ditch in the middle of the mountain of concrete and iron rubble, to “isolate the smoke and fire”, said the mayor.

Smoke in front of the collapsed building in Miami. Photo: EFE

Aerial views of local television media showed this Saturday two powerful jets of water pointing at the debris left by the collapse, which occurred early Thursday morning in a wing of the apartment building Champlain Towers.

The tower, with 12 floors and 136 apartments and located on the beachfront, was inaugurated in 1981 and was about to pass a mandatory inspection for its 40 years.

Total, 55 apartments in the building collapsed while people slept.



Rescuers have been working non-stop searching for victims since the building collapsed early Thursday morning. Photo: AP

Research

Meanwhile, relatives of the disappeared who are housed in a hotel in North Miami Beach, a few blocks away from the incident, watch the removal tasks on television, in which they can see how a huge bulldozer rips chunks of structure out of the mound of rubble.

The mayor announced that there is an ongoing federal investigation to determine the causes of the crash, that happened in a matter of seconds was captured by a security camera.

A part of this building collapsed like a house of cards, where dozens of people were supposedly, many from Latin American countries who were on vacation.

Also, the county is going to make sure all buildings are safe “and this doesn’t happen again”Levine Cava said.



Cranes and technology in rescue tasks. Photo: AFP

“I ordered all 5-story buildings to be reviewed or mask their certification and we will review everything within 30 days,” the mayor announced.

Several local media echo this Saturday of a 2018 inspection report of the damaged building, where they realize a construction “serious mistake” in the pool area, according to him Miami Herald.

In the report on the Champlain Towers South condominium, located in the city of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach, an engineer pointed out a “major error” that dates back to the origin of the building, where the lack of adequate drainage in the terrace of the pool had caused “significant structural damage,” the newspaper reported.

Source: EFE

CB