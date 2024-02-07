Pamela Franco denied having had an affair with Christian Cueva; However, a former colleague from the musical group where she sang confirmed that she Franco confessed to having an affair with the former Alianza Lima player, according to Magaly. The singer was going to give her testimony on 'Magaly TV, la firma' but, according to 'Urraca', she regretted it.

What did Magaly Medina say about Pamela Franco?

At the beginning of the program 'Magaly TV, la firma', the famous 'Urraca' commented that a former member of Yolanda Medina's group, 'Allma Bella' told her that Pamela Franco had sentimental problems a few years ago and confessed to having a relationship with Christian Cueva, despite having denied the alleged romance on more than one occasion.

Was Pamela Franco in Huanchaco with Christian Cueva?

Pamela López, wife of soccer player Christian Cueva, questioned the singer on more than one occasion if she spent the New Year with her husband. Franco always denied this. He stated that she was never in Huanchaco; However, her evidence would give her away. Ric La Torreshared an unpublished photograph of Pamela Franco in Huanchaco, in 2019, denying her previous denials and linking her toChristian Cueva.

