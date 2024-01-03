Fire | Charred cars stand in front of a burned-out detached house in Espoo – Neighbors mourn the silent destruction

The private house fire that happened in Espoo last night shocked the residents of the communal neighborhood. On Wednesday, the house will be allowed to burn down in a controlled manner under the supervision of the rescue service.

Smoke and the smell of burning starts to enter the car as soon as you turn from Rastaalantie to Kuusinevantie in Espoo's Laaksolahti. It's about 12 o'clock on Wednesday.

A dark sight awaits on the short street of Leppärousku, as the remains of a single-family house smoke on the side of the road. The cold is intense.

What remains are mostly the brick structures of the building, but otherwise the apartment has been completely destroyed.

Black pieces of roof are partially scattered over cars and other structures.

Town house was destroyed in a fire the night before Wednesday in Espoo's Leppärousku.

HS said on Wednesday morning, that the fire seems to have started in a carport where there were two cars, according to the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa. The fire spread to the detached house attached to the carport.

Badly damaged and charred car bodies can be seen in front of the apartment on Wednesday, which have frozen after the extinguishing measures.

There were no injuries in the fire, but the building and its furniture will be completely destroyed.

The house in Espoo's Leppärousku was completely destroyed in last night's fire.

The place random passers-by pass by and wondering neighbors who are shocked by the situation. On the other side of the road, a group of three children are standing, watching the actions of the rescue personnel.

“Silent, no sound anywhere. Smoke is rising from the ruins”, describes a man who introduces himself as a neighbor, who says that he has been following the events since morning. He doesn't want to reveal his name, because the events on his home street are shocking.

“It always collides when there are neighbors,” commented another passerby who lives near the fire scene.

The night six rescue units from Helsinki and Länsi-Uusimaa rescue services were extinguishing the fire.

During Wednesday, the house will be allowed to burn to the ground under the supervision of the rescue service.

According to the rescue personnel who were there, the weather conditions currently make it difficult to extinguish the fire. There is a large pile of frozen water hoses in the yard.

A functioning hose slowly drains water into the building all the time. This is how the rescue service tries to ensure a controlled burning of the house.

For investigative reasons, the fire is not fully extinguished. It makes it easier to find out the cause of the fire.

According to the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa, the fire seems to have started in a carport where there were two cars.

Neighbors wonder how the whole sequence of events, from the fire to the arrival of the emergency vehicles, has been so quiet that the neighbors did not notice the situation until morning.

According to a neighbor met by HS, a person living opposite the burnt house called the emergency center after hearing the sounds of popping car tires.

According to him, the emergency center was told at that time that someone else had time to call earlier.

Water is constantly drained into the remains of the house to prevent freezing.

Smoke would fly in the afternoon in the direction of Kuusinevantie and Jupper's daycare center.

The man posing as a neighbor has lived in Leppärousku for decades. According to the man, the neighborhood has a communal atmosphere, and everyone knows or at least knows each other.

He also knows the couple who lived in the burnt house. They had lived in the house for a long time.

According to the man, the couple intended to go on a trip on Wednesday morning, which is why they had put their car in the carport on the heating.

According to him, temporary housing has already been arranged for the couple who were evacuated from the burnt house.