An explosion triggers a forest fire in Berlin. There are further explosions in a police camp. Extinguishing work is delayed.

Update from Thursday, August 4th, 10:58 am: According to the fire brigade, the fire in Berlin’s Grunewald continues to spread uncontrollably. “We are concerned,” said a fire department spokesman. There is still no reliable information about what the police blast site in the forest looks like. Due to the danger from the explosions and flying debris, the emergency services have retreated to around 1000 meters around the flames.

According to the fire brigade, extinguishing has not yet started. It is not yet possible to approach the fire site, like the Rbb reported. Containment work would already be carried out. In a radius of around one kilometer around the fire, the fire brigade began to water the adjacent forest areas. In addition, the flames are finally to be fought from the Havel with a fireboat. A firefighting helicopter was also requested.

Due to the enormous risk of explosion, the fire brigade had not yet started extinguishing the fire in Berlin’s Grunewald on Thursday morning. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

Drought and heat are making the current operations in Grunewald more difficult. “The forest is bone dry,” said Jan Thomsen, spokesman for the Senate Department for the Environment, Mobility, Consumer and Climate Protection on Thursday. The regional and S-Bahn traffic in Berlin has been partially interrupted. There are also detours in long-distance traffic. The Avus Autobahn in Berlin is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day due to the fire in Grunewald.

Explosion triggers fire in Berlin – Bundeswehr in action

First report from Thursday, August 4, 8:42 a.m.: Berlin – In the capital, civil protection currently has its hands full. The fire brigade is busy in Grunewald in a large-scale operation. First information from AFP According to reports, a police warehouse is on fire here.

There is said to be found ammunition in the camp. “There is currently a fire in Grunewald and there are explosions,” writes the fire brigade on Twitter.

Fire in Berlin: the Federal Office calls for the area to be avoided

Not only the camp in Berlin is burning, the surrounding forest is also said to be in flames. The Berlin Grunewald area should currently be avoided, according to the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance.

In Europe, many regions are struggling with forest fires as a result of the ongoing drought. This drought is also causing problems for the emergency services in Grunewald, like them dpa reported.

Explosion ignites forest and camp: Bundeswehr is deployed

The fire is said to have been triggered by an explosion at the blasting site in Grunewald. The explosion also set fire to the forest. The Bundeswehr is now to be deployed with special forces to fight the fire.

Around 100 fire brigade forces are currently on site, according to a spokesman. The railway has meanwhile also announced the closure for regional and long-distance traffic, and the motorway has also been closed in the area. (Lucas Maier with AFP and dpa)

