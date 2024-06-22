Number of hospital visits increased by 43% in the State of SP; Fireworks can cause even more health problems

Part of the São João festivities or Festa Junina, as it is popularly known, fireworks and bonfires are also associated with accidents during the celebrations. In the State of São Paulo, in 2022 alone, 44 hospital visits were recorded for fireworks accidents and, last year, 63 cases – an increase of 43%.

A reference in the care of burned people throughout the State, the São Mateus General Hospital, a unit of the São Paulo State Department of Health, received 750 patients in 2022 in outpatient care for heat and fire accidents, in addition to 43 hospitalizations. In 2023, the numbers were even higher: 765 consultations and 84 hospitalizations.

Accidents caused by fireworks and bonfires cause everything from hearing and visual damage to burns that often affect large areas of body surfaces, causing damage and leading to the need for medical treatment and hospitalization.

“Fireworks can cause even more aggravating factors in addition to burns, such as mutilation of limbs or even death in some cases.”, stated the technical manager of the Burns Center at the General Hospital of São Mateus, Ariosvaldo Diniz Florentino.

The expert recommends that only experienced people handle the artifacts. Furthermore, it is advisable to keep your distance to avoid accidents, especially when lighting fires. “Typical June festival drinks, such as mulled wine and mulled wine, are flammable due to the alcohol in the composition and proximity to bonfires can cause accidents”declared the doctor.

In cases of accident, it is important that the injured area is washed immediately in running water, at room temperature, for 15 to 20 minutes and, shortly afterwards, the patient is taken to an emergency care unit. The use of homemade recipes to treat burns is not recommended.

Child and elderly care

It is important to advise children to avoid jumping over bonfires, not throwing the famous “biribinhas” near burning material, not handling fireworks, in addition to avoiding holding them and playing with a glass of alcoholic beverage in their hand.

In the case of the elderly, it is important to make sure that they are able to handle artifacts or even hot drinks, as burns and sequelae can be even more serious in the elderly and in children.

It is prohibited by the government of the State of São Paulo, based on law 17,389 of 2021, to use fireworks near children, the elderly and pets, who are more sensitive to the noise generated during the burning. The proposal authorizes, however, the sale and handling of fireworks, which produce a visual effect without noise.

Tips

Read more tips to avoid accidents with fires and bonfires:

purchase dwellings only in authorized locations;

do not store large quantities of fireworks in a single location;

Never release a firecracker while holding it directly in your hand. The ideal is to interpose with several already used firecrackers or even sticks, leaving a distance of at least 60 cm from the hand and away from the face;

do not point to where there are people circulating;

avoid proximity to electrical wires;

If you drink, do not set off fireworks or play near bonfires.

With information from São Paulo News Agency.