Update | VideoA very large fire broke out in the Mondial Pack building on Sunday evening in the Marssteden area of Enschede. The fire brigade tried for a long time to limit the damage and prevent overtopping. The building collapsed around a quarter past eleven.
Stan Waning, Herman Haverkate
Latest update:
00:39
