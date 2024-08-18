Home World

It is still unclear how the accident happened.

A Ferris wheel catches fire at the “Highfield” rock festival near Leipzig. At least 23 people are injured. The operator of the ride is shocked.

Großpösna – According to the operator, the fire on a Ferris wheel at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig broke out when passengers were changing. “My employees told me that there were no people in the gondola when the fire broke out,” said Sebastian Hannstein from Bremen. He was shocked and stunned. “My family has been operating Ferris wheels for generations. Something like this has never happened before,” he stressed. According to police, at least 23 people were injured in the fire.

Investigations into the cause of the Ferris wheel fire at the Highfield Festival are underway. © Str./dpa

His employees reacted quickly when they saw the flames, explained Hannstein. “They sped up the Ferris wheel and thus accelerated the evacuation of the other gondolas.” The operator could not say how many people were in the other gondolas when the fire broke out.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening, a gondola on the Ferris wheel caught fire. The fire then spread to a second gondola. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened in those minutes. According to police, at least 23 people were injured – four of them suffered burns and one sustained injuries from a fall. The other injured people, including first responders and at least four police officers, were examined in hospital for possible smoke poisoning.

According to the operator, the Ferris wheel is 38 meters high and has 24 gondolas. “The ride is seven years old. That’s not old for a Ferris wheel. I have one that is 30 years old.” He did not want to comment on a possible cause. In the morning, a police fire expert arrived at the scene and began his investigations. dpa