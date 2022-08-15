Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe, Nail Akkoyun, Andreas Apetz, and Lucas Maier

Split

Russia records heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense publishes August 11 statistics: the News Ticker.

More than five months after the invasion of the Ukraine the Russian forces fight with heavy losses.

Russia draws up plans to make up for the losses in Ukraine war to compensate.

Editor’s note: The information in Ukraine conflict partly come from warring factions and cannot be checked directly and independently.

This news ticker has ended: You can find out all current developments relating to losses in the Ukraine war in the new ticker.

+++ 11.10 a.m.: A fire has been reported at a Russian military base near Moscow. The Russian state-controlled media (TASS) reports that a fire broke out at a military base in Dolgoprudny (Moscow region). According to another Russian outlet, Moscow 24, conscripts and other personnel were evacuated.

News on the Ukraine war: Ukraine fends off advance – Russia’s capacity “significantly strained”

+++ 10.15 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Ukraine has repelled a Russian offensive on Bakhmut, Donetsk region. According to this, after an unsuccessful advance, Russian troops suffered losses near the villages of Bakhmutske and Zaitseve and were forced to retreat.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Meanwhile, British intelligence believes Russia is unlikely to be able to fulfill export orders for armored fighting vehicles. According to the report, Russia’s military-industrial capacity is “significantly strained” and the credibility of its weapons has been undermined by the “poor performance” of the Russian armed forces.

News about the Ukraine war: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense publishes the latest statistics

+++ 09.10 a.m: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports the casualties of the Russian army on a daily basis. Kiev now assumes that 43,000 Russian soldiers have died. The information cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 43,000

43,000 planes: 232

232 Helicopter: 193

193 Tank: 1846

1846 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 4100

4100 Artillery Systems: 974

974 Air defense systems: 134

134 Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 261

261 Cars and other vehicles: 3018

3018 Ships: 15

15 Unmanned Combat Drones: 772

772 As of Thursday 11 August 2022

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

News on losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: command post bombed – several ammunition depots destroyed

+++ 08.46 a.m.: On Wednesday (10 August) Ukrainian forces reportedly bombed a Russian command post in the Bashtanka region. This was reported by a commander of the Russian army on Facebook. “During the day, the enemy conducted eight airstrikes along the contact zone using helicopters and fighter jets,” one post said. Ukrainian fighter jets are said to have hit and destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and another equipment depot.

There was also an explosion at an airbase in Crimea. © IMAGO/Maks Vetrov

News about the Ukraine war: satellite images show destroyed fighter planes after the Crimean explosion

Update from Thursday, August 11, 06:44: At least eight Russian warplanes appear to have been damaged or destroyed in the recent attack on Crimea’s Saki airbase. This is shown by newly released satellite images. Images from US company Planet Labs show large areas of scorched earth and damage to the runway, as well as charred remains of military aircraft.

Images taken by the private satellite operator around 8am on August 9 – about four hours before the attack – and around 4.40pm on August 10 reveal that at least eight aircraft parked outside were damaged or destroyed.

Ukraine War News: Ukraine repels Russian forces near Kharkiv and Donetsk

+++ 1.45 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Ukrainian military repulsed the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts. The Ukrainian military repulsed a Russian offensive towards Veterynarne and Udy in Kharkiv Oblast near the border, sources say.

The General Staff also said that Russian forces retreated after pushing at Lovoluhanske, Spirne, Volodymyrivka, Yakovlivka, Striapivka and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. A Russian offensive was also repulsed at Mineralne, Spartak and Avdiivka, the General Staff added.

News about losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: planes destroyed in the Crimean explosion

+++ 11.50 a.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, at least ten aircraft were destroyed in the explosions at an air force base on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia. “After the explosion that we saw, it is clear that the Air Force contingent was hit,” Ukrainian Air Force Staff spokesman Yuri Ihnat said on TV on Wednesday. According to Ihnat, Sukhoi Su-30M and Su-24 combat aircraft and Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft are stationed there.

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Steven Seagal is the Russian government’s special representative – and is on a special mission in the Donbass war zone.

News about losses in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian weapon is said to have caused an explosion in Crimea

Update from Wednesday, August 10th, 6:40 a.m.: It is still unclear what triggered the explosion on the Crimean peninsula. While the Russian Ministry of Defense spoke on Tuesday that ammunition had exploded due to negligence, the Ministry of Defense reported New York Times from a Ukrainian attack. A weapon developed by Ukraine was used, the newspaper quoted a senior Ukrainian military officer as saying. Partisans loyal to Ukraine also played a role in the attack.

Zelenskyy’s advisor Oleksiy Arestovych also spoke unofficially of an attack with a new Ukrainian weapon “while the partners are not yet sending us long-range missiles”. The Ukrainian defense industry is making progress. Arestovych also mentioned the possible use of partisans.

Losses for Russia: Ammunition depot explodes at Russian Crimean base

+++ 8.25 p.m.: After the first reports of explosions on the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia, there are reports attributing the explosions to the destruction of an ammunition depot at a Russian air force base near the city of Yevpatoria. According to a report by the German Press Agency, an area within a five-kilometer radius around the base has been cordoned off. According to the authorities, the fire that broke out as a result was brought under control towards evening.

According to information from Sergey Aksenov, leader of the self-proclaimed “Republic of Crimea”, one person was killed and several injured in the explosion. Observers assumed an act of sabotage because the Ukrainian troops on the mainland are more than 200 kilometers away. According to previous reports, the Ukrainian army does not have any missiles with this range. Russian sources speak of a “violation of fire safety rules” at the base.

Losses in the Ukraine war: high-tech missiles destroy Russian air defense systems

+++ 3.10 p.m.: A senior White House official on Monday (8 August) confirmed recent reports that Ukraine’s air force now has high-tech missiles at its disposal that are alleged to have been responsible for the alleged destruction of up to 17 Russian army anti-aircraft defenses over the past 72 hours target.

Colin Kahl, US Undersecretary for Defense Policy, told reporters in Washington that the US had sent Ukraine for the first time an unspecified number of the AGM-88 HARM (High-Speed ​​Anti-Radiation Missile) air-to-surface missile that specially developed to combat ground-based radar systems.

Ukraine-News: Ukraine attacks Russian military positions

Update from Tuesday, August 9th, 6:40 a.m.: The mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhia Oblast. reported ten explosions. Mayor Ivan Fyodorov said Ukrainian forces previously used HIMARS missiles to hit Russian military positions at industrial sites in the city.

Ukraine news and losses for Russia: Pentagon estimates 80,000 dead Russian soldiers

+++ 8 p.m.: Russia has suffered about 70,000 to 80,000 casualties in the Ukraine war so far, said Colin Kahl, undersecretary for policy at the US Department of Defense, at a briefing at the Pentagon on Monday.

“I think it’s safe to say that the Russians have had 70 or 80,000 casualties in the last six months. It’s a combination of killed and wounded, the number could be a little lower or higher, but I think that’s about it.” CNN quoted. The number of victims is “remarkable” because so far “none of Vladimir Putin’s goals have been achieved”.

News about the Ukraine war: Losses for Russia – Army is said to have lost more than 5000 units

+++ 7.35 a.m.: Russia is said to have lost more than 5,000 units of military equipment since February 24. According to the analysis project Oryx, the Russian military has lost around 5083 units of equipment since the invasion began. Of these, at least 3,238 have been destroyed, 109 have been damaged and 326 have been abandoned.

Update from Monday, August 08, 06:33: The Ukrainian air force is said to have attacked three Russian positions in Kherson Oblast.

The task force “South” reports loudly The Kyiv Independentthat Ukrainian forces killed two dozen Russian soldiers and destroyed various Russian equipment, including a T-62 tank, five units of armored and other military vehicles, and an ammunition depot in the Beryslavskyi district of the Kherson region.

Heavy casualties for Russia: Ukrainian forces destroy ammunition dumps

Update from Saturday, August 06, 06:35: The Ukrainian military is destroying six Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent reports.

Accordingly, the task force “South” according to its own statements killed 79 Russian soldiers and destroyed four tanks, two howitzers, an artillery installation, a radar station and 22 armored and military vehicles. Ukrainian forces also reportedly hit two Russian checkpoints and a command post.

Losses to Russia: Ukraine destroyed Russian ammunition depots

First report from Friday, August 5th: Kyiv/Moscow – According to a Facebook report by an operational Ukrainian military command, Ukrainian forces have destroyed three Russian army ammunition depots: one each in Kherson, Prydniprovske and Tokarivka in southern Ukraine. However, this information could not be independently verified.

In addition, 41,650 Russian soldiers are said to have fallen in the Ukraine war. This emerges from the daily updated statistics, which include the news portal Ukrainska Pravda published. (luc/aa/ska/nak with AFP/dpa)